UK court to consider Gazprom’s assets freeze claimed by Naftogaz on September 4-5

Business & Economy
August 31, 17:11 UTC+3
MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The UK court will hold hearings next week on cancellation of arrest of assets of Gazprom under the action filed by Naftogaz of Ukraine, representative of legal department of the Russian gas holding Yuri Ivanov said on Friday.

Read also

Ukraine’s Naftogaz ready to consider settlement with Gazprom

"Hearings on cancellation of the property arrest order will take place in the UK court on September 4-5," Ivanov said.

"As far as the Netherlands are concerned, Gazprom has not yet received any documents evidencing attempts of Naftogaz to arrest our property but we received this information from our companies of Gazprom Group. Furthermore, according to information available with us, Naftogaz has not yet submitted documents on recognition and enforcement of the arbitration award to the Dutch court but requested the court for the third time to extend the deadline for documents submission," he noted.

