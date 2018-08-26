Russian Politics & Diplomacy
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region

Business & Economy
August 26, 15:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The company plans to invest around 13 bln rubles ($192.87 mln) in the new enterprise in Stupino

© Mikhail Tereschenko/TASS

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. S7 Airlines presented Governor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyov with the project of creating a new aircraft plant in Stupino for manufacturing business, according to press service of the regional government.

"As part of the working trip, the governor visited the S7 Airlines Aviation Training Center. In particular, Vorobyov was presented with a project for a new aircraft plant for manufacturing ultra-light business jets Victory," the press service said.

The press service told TASS said that the project was presented to the governor by General Director of S7 Airlines Vladimir Obedkov. According to him, the company plans to invest around 13 bln rubles ($192.87 mln) in the new enterprise in Stupino and around 1,000 jobs will be created. The start and completion of the project construction was not specified.

Victory aircraft will be made of carbon composite materials. According to the governor’s press service, they will reach around 10 meters in length and weigh below 3 tonnes. The maximum range of the aircraft is more than 2,000 km, the speed is 600 km/h. One person will be able to pilot the aircraft, four or five passengers can be on board.

ADVERTISEMENT