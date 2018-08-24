Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About 5 mln tourists visited Crimea this year — authorities

Business & Economy
August 24, 18:33 UTC+3 KOKTEBEL

The tourism flow to Crimea has grown by 1 million people and reached 5 million holiday-makers since the beginning of the year

Share
1 pages in this article

KOKTEBEL /Crimea/, August 24. /TASS/. The tourism flow to Crimea has grown by 1 million people and reached 5 million holiday-makers since the beginning of the year, said Crimea’s Resort and Tourism Minister Vadim Volchenko on Friday.

Read also

Crimea looks forward to welcoming 6 million tourists in 2018

"Crimea received 5 million tourists… Presently, [compared to the same time frame last year] the difference is more than one million tourists," he said, adding that this year’s holiday season is successful.

According to the minister, a growth in the tourism flow was caused by four factors: the opening of the Crimean Bridge and a new terminal at Simferopol Airport, the good weather and the preservation of last year’s prices for hotel accommodation. "It all coincided, so the season is successful," Volchenko noted.

In 2017, 5.39 million people visited Crimea. According to this year’s data, the tourism flow is expected grow and reach at least 6 million people, Volchenko said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
2
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
3
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
4
Black Sea Fleet missile frigates to join Russia’s Mediterranean task force
5
Russia’s weapons exporter signs contracts worth $300 mln at Army-2018 arms show
6
Ukrainian troops attacked DPR shielding with international combat engineers - Agency
7
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT