Russia-Ukraine-EU gas talks will be held in mid-July — minister

Business & Economy
June 26, 19:40 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said gas talks between Russia, the EU and Ukraine will be held in mid-July

© EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. Gas talks between Russia, the EU and Ukraine will be held in mid-July, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of a gas conference in Washington.

European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic

EC commissioner hopes EU-Russia-Ukraine gas talks will be held in July

"We preliminary set it for mid-July, but we have now agreed that in the near future we will define the final list of issues that will be considered at this meeting," he said after a meeting with Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Energy Union Maros Sefcovic.

The city of the meeting is yet to determined, Novak added.

In Washington, Novak and Sefcovic discussed the Turkish Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines, as well as the transit of gas through Ukraine.

According to the Russian minister, at the meeting they also touched upon the seizure of Gazprom's assets in Europe at the lawsuit of Naftogaz. He did not elaborate.

Novak also said that Russia has not received Ukraine’s proposals on tariffs for gas transit yet.

The European Commission suggests that the parties consider the situation around the Ukrainian gas transit after the completion in 2019 of a ten-year bilateral contract and the commissioning of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

Topics
Oil & Gas Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute
