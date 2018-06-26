Russian Politics & Diplomacy
EC commissioner hopes EU-Russia-Ukraine gas talks will be held in July

Business & Economy
June 26, 18:29 UTC+3

Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Energy Union Maros Sefcovic hopes that trilateral gas talks in the Russia-EU-Ukraine format will be held in July

European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic

© AP Photo/Thierry Monasse

BRUSSELS, June 26. /TASS/. Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Energy Union Maros Sefcovic hopes that trilateral gas talks in the Russia-EU-Ukraine format will be held in July.

"As time is of the essence, I'm looking forward to its (trilateral process-TASS) start ideally in July," he wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Sefcovic met with Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Washington.

Earlier it was reported that the parties could discuss the possibility of holding trilateral gas talks with the participation of Russia, Ukraine and the EU and these talks could take place in mid-July.

According to Sefcovic’s tweet, he is focused on the EU commission’s priority of a prospective trilateral process with Russia and Ukraine.".

Topics
Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute
