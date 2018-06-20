Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Energy Ministry expects OPEC+ to define new goal of agreement on June 23

Business & Economy
June 20, 15:52 UTC+3 VIENNA

Representatives of OPEC nations will meet on June 22 in Vienna, which will be followed by a meeting of OPEC+ ministers

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister Aleksei Texler expects participants of the OPEC+ deal to define a new goal of the agreement at the meeting on June 23.

"The Vienna alliance (OPEC+) is not involved in price regulation. (Previously) there was a certain goal, which has been met recently - to bring (global oil reserves) to a five-year average. Now it is necessary to set a new goal. I am confident that this agreement will be reached on 23th. A new goal of the agreement will be defined," he said on Wednesday.

Read also
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on termless extension of OPEC+ deal — energy minister

Representatives of OPEC nations will meet on June 22 in Vienna, which will be followed by a meeting of OPEC+ ministers. The main agenda of the meetings is partial withdrawal from the agreement.

According to Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Russia proposes to increase the current level of production by 1.5 mln barrels per day during the third quarter and distribute quotas among participating countries on a pro rata basis.

Being against the revision of quotas, Iran, Iraq and Venezuela have threatened to veto the decision. Iran assumes that OPEC+ peers simply want to distribute its share among them. Crude production in Venezuela is collapsing due to the country’s economic downturn as output has dropped from 2.3 mln barrels per day in early 2017 to 1.4 barrels as of now. Iraq’s free productive capacities are located in a politically unstable region.

At the end of 2016, OPEC and 11 independent oil-exporting countries, including Russia, entered into an agreement to reduce oil production. According to the agreement, during the first half of 2017, the participants had to withdraw 1.8 mln barrels per day from the oil market against the level of October 2016. Russia pledged to reduce oil production by 300,000 barrels per day. The purpose of the agreement is to reduce global oil reserves to five-year average levels.

On June 22-23, OPEC + participants will meet in Vienna to discuss options for further implementation of the transaction, including mitigation of the existing restrictions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s military group in Crimea ready to repel any attack — defense minister
2
Timoshenko plans to run for Ukrainian president
3
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
4
Diplomat says Russia scrutinizes likely effects of US military buildup in space
5
Diplomat: Russia opened up to West, but was deceived
6
White Helmets in Syria closely linked to terrorists, Russian diplomat says
7
Press review: US prepares for space battles and Russia to side with China in trade war
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT