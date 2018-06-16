Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on termless extension of OPEC+ deal — energy minister

DHAHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed a termless extension of the OPEC+ deal, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday, adding that the agreement stipulates output regulation at any moment.

"I would like to note that two days ago the meeting between (Saudi Arabia’s - TASS) Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin in Moscow saw one of historic decisions - to extend the collaboration between the countries, the so-called OPEC+ agreement for an unlimited period of time," he said.

"I think that the framework is the same (the current agreement)," Novak said, adding that the agreement will not "specify particular volumes," and it is "likely to stipulate the possibility of decision-making (on production regulation - TASS) if needed."