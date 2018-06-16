Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on termless extension of OPEC+ deal — energy minister

Business & Economy
June 16, 23:05 UTC+3

The agreement will not "specify particular volumes," Alexander Novak said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

DHAHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed a termless extension of the OPEC+ deal, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday, adding that the agreement stipulates output regulation at any moment.

"I would like to note that two days ago the meeting between (Saudi Arabia’s - TASS) Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin in Moscow saw one of historic decisions - to extend the collaboration between the countries, the so-called OPEC+ agreement for an unlimited period of time," he said.

"I think that the framework is the same (the current agreement)," Novak said, adding that the agreement will not "specify particular volumes," and it is "likely to stipulate the possibility of decision-making (on production regulation - TASS) if needed."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil price
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on termless extension of OPEC+ deal — energy minister
2
French leader calls for soonest implementation of Normandy Four agreements
3
Trump to meet with Putin in Europe in July - newspaper
4
Renowned Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky passes away
5
OPEC+ to discuss production increase of 1.5 mln barrels only for Q3 — Russian minister
6
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
7
Diplomat warns British special services can be implicated in Salisbury incident
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT