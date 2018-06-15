Central Bank expects gradual acceleration of food inflation in Russia in coming months

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian Central Bank forecasts a gradual natural acceleration of annual growth of food prices in the coming months after deflation in May, according to the regulator's report on monetary policy.

Inflation in Russia in May was 0.4%, in annual terms remained at 2.4%. Food inflation was 0.4% in annual terms, and in monthly terms deflation was observed at the level of 0.1%.

Currently, the high supply of agricultural products in the domestic market continues to constrain the growth of food prices, making the main contribution to keeping inflation below 4%, the Central Bank said.