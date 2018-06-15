Raising retirement age can affect acceleration of economic growth — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Raising the retirement age in the medium term can contribute to the acceleration of economic growth, according to the Central Bank's report on monetary policy.

"2019 may encounter a risk of a certain slowdown in business activity. At the same time, a more considerable growth of the potential output is possible on the back of successful structural and institutional changes in the Russian economy. The measures aimed at extending the retirement age can also add to accelerated economic growth in the medium term," the report said.