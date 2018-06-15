Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Raising retirement age can affect acceleration of economic growth — Central Bank

Business & Economy
June 15, 19:31 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian government approves bill to raise retirement age

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Raising the retirement age in the medium term can contribute to the acceleration of economic growth, according to the Central Bank's report on monetary policy.

"2019 may encounter a risk of a certain slowdown in business activity. At the same time, a more considerable growth of the potential output is possible on the back of successful structural and institutional changes in the Russian economy. The measures aimed at extending the retirement age can also add to accelerated economic growth in the medium term," the report said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Central Bank of Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
2
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
3
Russian MP Poklonskaya invites Trump to visit Crimea
4
Uruguay edges Egypt 1-0 in 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match in Urals
5
Russian diplomat says some countries softening stance on Assad’s resignation
6
Russia for modification of UN SC sanctions against North Korea — Foreign Ministry
7
Russian military breaks Crimea water blockade
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT