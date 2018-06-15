Russian entrepreneurs plan to raise export to China by exploring new regions

HARBIN /China/, June 15. /TASS Corr. Nikolay Selishchev/. Russian business aims to expand the zone of realization of goods in China, not settling for the traditional area of marketing in its northern and northeastern parts, Russian officials and entrepreneurs informed TASS on Friday.

"So far, we have been able to increase the turnover of goods in the places where people already know us - Heihe, Harbin [the Heilongjiang province in Northeast China]. We plan to expand to more southern regions, such as Shanghai, where we will present our companies’ goods," Yakutsk [city in the eastern part of Russia, capital of the Sakha Republic] official Andrey Vladimirov said.

According to him, raw materials from the Sakha Republic are the most in-demand product in China, with tourism taking second place. Other products include goods made from amber and fossil ivory, as well as diamonds, hard liquor, meat and jewelry.

A Russian entrepreneur selling honey noted that he also counts on the consumption potential of eastern, central and southern regions of the country. "This is our first time coming to more southern regions and we hope that our goods will be especially in demand," he said. "Of course, there are many potential partners to the south [of the Heilongjiang province]. Besides, the honey market is less competitive there, and the standard of living is higher."

A Russian beer manufacturer pointed out that the organization is dynamically raising export of Russian beer to China; however, there is a problem in China’s southern regions with proper storage of the beverage. However, the entrepreneur expressed his confidence that trade cooperation with China will continue to grow and expand.