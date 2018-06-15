Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian entrepreneurs plan to raise export to China by exploring new regions

Business & Economy
June 15, 21:52 UTC+3 HARBIN

Raw materials from the Sakha Republic are the most in-demand product in China, with tourism taking second place, the Russian official said

Share
1 pages in this article

HARBIN /China/, June 15. /TASS Corr. Nikolay Selishchev/. Russian business aims to expand the zone of realization of goods in China, not settling for the traditional area of marketing in its northern and northeastern parts, Russian officials and entrepreneurs informed TASS on Friday.

"So far, we have been able to increase the turnover of goods in the places where people already know us - Heihe, Harbin [the Heilongjiang province in Northeast China]. We plan to expand to more southern regions, such as Shanghai, where we will present our companies’ goods," Yakutsk [city in the eastern part of Russia, capital of the Sakha Republic] official Andrey Vladimirov said.

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Putin notes rapid development of relations at meeting with Chinese premier

According to him, raw materials from the Sakha Republic are the most in-demand product in China, with tourism taking second place. Other products include goods made from amber and fossil ivory, as well as diamonds, hard liquor, meat and jewelry.

A Russian entrepreneur selling honey noted that he also counts on the consumption potential of eastern, central and southern regions of the country. "This is our first time coming to more southern regions and we hope that our goods will be especially in demand," he said. "Of course, there are many potential partners to the south [of the Heilongjiang province]. Besides, the honey market is less competitive there, and the standard of living is higher."

A Russian beer manufacturer pointed out that the organization is dynamically raising export of Russian beer to China; however, there is a problem in China’s southern regions with proper storage of the beverage. However, the entrepreneur expressed his confidence that trade cooperation with China will continue to grow and expand.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
3
Russia's chief prosecutor promises more powerful moves to detain Hermitage Capital founder
4
Diplomat warns British special services can be implicated in Salisbury incident
5
Egyptian goalkeeper named best player of Egypt-Uruguay match
6
About 600 volunteers came out to help St. Petersburg visitors during Morocco-Iran match
7
Diplomat reveals how many football fans came to Russia for FIFA World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT