ST.PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Gazprom has resumed talks with South Korea on the construction of a gas pipeline through the territory of North Korea, Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told at a press conference.

"To date, the political situation has been somewhat different, and the South Korean side has asked Gazprom to resume the project, and a series of talks has been held on this issue, and these talks are continuing," he said.