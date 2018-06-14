Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin hails outcome of Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 15:52 UTC+3

The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un has reduced the risk of a large military conflict on the Korean Peninsula, according to Putin

© AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes the contacts between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which reduce tensions and provide a basis for a full-fledged settlement of the Korean issue.

"We welcome and also highly appreciate the outcome of the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Trump, which was held most recently, on June 12," Putin said at a meeting with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly (legislature) of North Korea Kim Yong-nam.

Read also

Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ease tensions on Korean Peninsula

The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un has reduced the risk of a large military conflict on the Korean Peninsula, according to Putin.

"It was raising concerns across the world and could have serious consequences, up to a large military conflict," Putin said. "Thanks to this meeting, this unfavorable scenario was postponed and new prospects of settling all problems in peaceful and diplomatic ways appeared."

Putin also welcomed the contacts between the leaders of North and South Korea.

"We have always sought the settlement of all problems around the Korean Peninsula," Putin said.

"In this context I would like to stress that we certainly welcome these contacts which began between the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the president of the Republic of Korea," he said.

