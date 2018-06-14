Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Retirement age to be gradually raised to 65 years for men, 63 for women — PM

Business & Economy
June 14, 13:02 UTC+3

The Russian Government proposes to gradually increase the retirement age to 65 for men and 63 for women

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian Government proposes to gradually increase the retirement age to 65 for men and 63 for women, the transition period will begin in 2019 and will last until 2028 for men and until 2034 for women, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday at a government meeting.

"It was proposed to introduce a sufficiently long transition period - to start from 2019 to gradually reach retirement age of 65 for men in 2028 and 63 years for women in 2034," Medvedev said. According to him, "this will allow us to send additional funds to increase pensions above the level of inflation."

