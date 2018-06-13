Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin suggests economic cooperation between Russia, Lebanon be expanded

Business & Economy
June 13, 16:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The positive trend regarding growth of trade turnover by more than 17% in 2017 should be maintained, Putin said

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin is concerned about negative trends on declining trade turnover between Russia and Lebanon in early 2018, urging to expand the economic cooperation between the countries.

Read also
Lebanese and Russian Prime Ministers, Saad Hariri and Dmitry Medvedev

Russia, Lebanon sign memorandum on economic cooperation

"The positive trend regarding growth of trade turnover by more than 17% (in 2017) should be maintained," he said at a meeting with Lebanon’ Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday, adding that it is necessary to deter the "unexpected worrisome" trend of declining trade turnover recorded in the first quarter of this year.

According to Putin, "it is necessary to speed up the work of the intergovernmental commission," which has been operating successfully so far, involving various companies to collaboration. He added that "there is a good groundwork in different areas."

President suggested that those issues and pressing regional problems be discussed.

Lebanon’s PM said that the two countries "have a lot to work on in the future." "We plan to continue cooperation," he emphasized.

