Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

‘Tax maneuver’ will not lead to oil products price hike in Russia — Finance Ministry

Business & Economy
June 13, 13:27 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance is confident that implementation of the ‘tax maneuver’ in the oil sector will not result in the oil products price rally, department director Alexei Sazanov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

No grounds to increase export duty on oil products so far, Deputy PM says

"From our point of view, we will prepare special ‘buffer’ surcharges and various systemic measures, making possible to avoid this [the price hike for oil products] and create a situation that will be even more stable than now in terms of the price growth risk," the official said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Mariinsky Orchestra conducted by Valery Gergiev to perform in Saudi Arabia for first time
2
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack — Russian Defense Ministry
3
Putin to meet with foreign leaders arriving for FIFA World Cup in Russia
4
US Department of Justice indicts five Russians for shipping jet fuel to Syria
5
Putin to meet with North Korea's ceremonial leader
6
Kremlin: Trump-Kim summit proves there is no alternative to finding political solution
7
Diplomat says record 34 million Russians got tested for HIV in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT