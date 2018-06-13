‘Tax maneuver’ will not lead to oil products price hike in Russia — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance is confident that implementation of the ‘tax maneuver’ in the oil sector will not result in the oil products price rally, department director Alexei Sazanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"From our point of view, we will prepare special ‘buffer’ surcharges and various systemic measures, making possible to avoid this [the price hike for oil products] and create a situation that will be even more stable than now in terms of the price growth risk," the official said.