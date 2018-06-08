Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Living in the Matrix: Top Central Bank official refers to sci-fi’s forecasts coming true

Business & Economy
June 08, 18:37 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

About 35% of what they came up with in the movie already exists, First Deputy Governor of Russia’s Central Bank Olga Skorobogatova said

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. A third of the futuristic predictions concerning the use of artificial intelligence and robotization from the Hollywood blockbuster, The Matrix, have come true, First Deputy Governor of Russia’s Central Bank Olga Skorobogatova stated in her speech at the 2018 International Financial Congress.

Read also

Robots may replace some economists and tax specialists in 10 years — ex-finance minister

"Artificial intelligence, robotization… I have recently seen the movie, The Matrix, it is 15-20 years old already, so it is from a long time ago. And I have discovered something new for myself: about 35% of what they came up with already exists in our lives," she noted.

Nevertheless, Skorobogatova emphasized that while artificial intelligence in The Matrix functions without any human interference or control, this will never happen in reality.

"We have achieved many things that The Matrix predicted. However, they’re under human control and risk management. I think that history will develop in a more complex way than we think. As for artificial intelligence, robotization, and so forth, I think that decision-making, algorithm validation, obligations to clients and businesses for results achieved using artificial intelligence - all these elements will continue to exist as long as people are around," Skorobogatova noted.

