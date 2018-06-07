Gazprom appeals against assets seizure in Swiss Court

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Gazprom filed an appeal to the Swiss court against actions of court bailiffs for company’s assets seizure by Naftogaz of Ukraine and will submit a similar statement to the Dutch court shortly, the Russian gas holding said on Thursday.

"The company filed a petition to the Swiss court today, aimed at providing Gazprom with full access to case materials and subsequent appeal against actions of court bailiffs," Gazprom said. A similar statement is planned to be sent to the Dutch court later on.

Gazprom has not received so far formal notices within the framework of the enforcement procedure in Switzerland for the award of the Stockholm Arbitration dated February 28, 2018, the Russian gas company said.