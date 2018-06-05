Gazprom claims it has not received official notice of asset seizure in the Netherlands

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Gazprom knows that Naftogaz Ukrainy is taking action in the Netherlands to enforce the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration dated February 28, 2018 on the dispute over the transit contract, the company said.

Gazprom will be able to provide detailed comments on this issue only after a thorough examination of the documents, if they are officially delivered to the company’s address. To date, Gazprom has not received any official notification on this procedure. Gazprom will defend its rights in accordance with applicable law, the company said.