Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom claims it has not received official notice of asset seizure in the Netherlands

Business & Economy
June 05, 14:29 UTC+3

Gazprom will defend its rights in accordance with applicable law, the company said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Igor Kubedinov/TASS

Read also

Court seizes Dutch assets of Gazprom worth $2.6 bln upholding Naftogaz petition

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Gazprom knows that Naftogaz Ukrainy is taking action in the Netherlands to enforce the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration dated February 28, 2018 on the dispute over the transit contract, the company said.

Gazprom will be able to provide detailed comments on this issue only after a thorough examination of the documents, if they are officially delivered to the company’s address. To date, Gazprom has not received any official notification on this procedure. Gazprom will defend its rights in accordance with applicable law, the company said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Court seizes Dutch assets of Gazprom worth $2.6 bln upholding Naftogaz petition
2
Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, says PM
3
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
4
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls for immediate Putin-Trump summit
5
Russia’s communications ministry searching for alternative ways to block Telegram
6
Press review: US, Russia eye Iran retreat in Syria and Russian mogul seeks Rothschild aid
7
CNN Moscow bureau chief offers apologies to Russia over an incident with WWII memorial
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT