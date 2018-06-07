Gazprom mulling Poseidon project as extension of Turkish Stream

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Poseidon project is still considered as one of the options of the Turkish Stream extension, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova said Thursday.

"Poseidon is still considered as one of the options to extend the Turkish Stream. We are considering all options," she said when asked a respective question.

Gazprom has entered into an agreement with Italy’s Edison and Greece’s DEPA on the Poseidon project, which is one of the options of extending gas supplies via the Turkish Stream on the EU territory to final consumers.