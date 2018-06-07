Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia cannot have its own cryptocurrency by definition, says Putin

June 07, 15:15 UTC+3

Cryptocurrency goes beyond national borders, the president explained

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia cannot have its cryptocurrency by definition, just as any other country cannot have its cryptocurrency, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session on Thursday.

"Russia cannot have its cryptocurrency inherently, just like no other can have its cryptocurrency,’ the head of state said.

Read also

Vladimir Putin's take on cryptocurrencies

Poll suggests Russians know about bitcoin, but do not seek to buy cryptocurrency

"This is because when we are talking about cryptocurrency, this is what goes beyond national borders," Putin said.

Cryptocurrency should not be the means of payment and hoarding, the Russian president noted.

"The Central Bank believes that cryptocurrencies cannot be means of payments and settlements, cannot be means of hoarding and are not secured by anything," the head of the state said. "All this proves that we should treat them by rule and line, cautiously," Putin said.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
