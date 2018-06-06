Russian Central Bank set to discourage insurance companies from becoming 'too big to fail'

ST.PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank is considering ways to discourage insurance companies from becoming "too big to fail," when a company’s share on the market becomes too big, Philipp Gabunia, head of the regulator’s department on insurance market said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference of the All Russian Union of Insurers he stated a disproportion on the market when a withdrawal of certain players from it may have catastrophic consequences.

"I think, we will look for ways to deal with situations when you become too big and you must have a very large margin of safety. We even may end up with discouraging companies from occupying an excessive stake on the market. I am now talking about a very large domination, and the problem, which is described as too big to fail," he said.

For the regulator, this is a serious risk - to get a very big company, a systemic one, the withdrawal of which from the market will have disastrous consequences, he added.