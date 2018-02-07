Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Central Bank vows new technologies will ease regulatory burden on financial institutions

Business & Economy
February 07, 18:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Bank of Russia intends to diligently study and use SupTech (Supervision Technologies) and RegTech (Regulatory Technologies) for this purpose

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stoyan Vasev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Russian Central Bank’s suggested measures on cultivating financial technology should reduce the regulatory pressure on financial market participants rather than increase it, the regulator said in its Guidelines for Development of Financial Technologies in 2018-2020.

The Bank of Russia intends to diligently study and use SupTech (Supervision Technologies) and RegTech (Regulatory Technologies) for this purpose.

Read also

Japan banking on cooperation with Russia in digital economy sector for 2018

RegTech can be employed to identify suspicious activity and prevent fraud, automate procedures for the preparation and delivery of statements, and more, the regulator notes.

The regulator intends to use Big Data and artificial intelligence inside credit institutions along with robotic application in terms of RegTech, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova said.

"We have just set up a working group on RegTech and the first meeting will be held in February. We will be able to go into more detail about projects that can be tested according to the [meeting] results," she noted.

SupTech implies the application of technologies inside the regulator for bolstering supervision and regulatory practice, the banker said. The Central Bank regards the analysis of the affiliation of borrowers, and forecasting cash demand to name just a few, as the application spheres for SupTech.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Key facts about Russia’s Topol intercontinental ballistic missile
3
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
4
Foreign Ministry: Western media plan to accuse Russia of hacking Olympic media resources
5
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
6
Russia sums up ‘deplorable results’ of ten years of Kosovo’s self-proclaimed independence
7
Russian embassy in Norway: allegations that Russia supports ultra-radicals are impudent
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама