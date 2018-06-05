Putin says Russia will continue liberalization of laws in business sphere

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. Russia will proceed with liberalization of legislation in the business sphere, reduction of the administrative and tax burden on business and improvement of the financial and banking system, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with the Austrian business community.

At the same time, Gazprom and Austria’s OMV are ready for joint implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project. This will make possible to mitigate transit risk and provide the European economy with extra gas volumes totaling 55 bln cubic meters, Putin noted.

The two countries have prospects of developing relations not merely in the energy but also in mechanical engineering, woodworking, transport and logistics, the Russian president said earlier during the visit to Austria.