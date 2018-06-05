Russia and Austria make big contribution to Europe’s energy security — Putin

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and Austria are doing a lot to ensure Europe’s energy security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

"Our visit is timed for the 50th anniversary of the signing of the first contract for natural gas supplies from the Soviet Union to Austria. For over half a century, our country has reliably and steadily suppled energy resources to Austrian consumers," Putin said, adding that Russia’s energy resources were transported to the markets of other European countries through Austria.

"So, it would be no exaggeration to say that, through joint efforts, Russia and Austria make a weighty contribution to ensuring the energy security of the entire European continent," Putin stressed. According to the Russian president, the two countries are working to expand cooperation. He cited as an example an agreement between Gazprom Export and Austia’s OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH on gas supplies for the period up to 2040 inked on Tuesday.

"The implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project continues as well. Mr. Federal Chancellor confirmed that Austria’s leadership sees this project in a positive light as purely economic," he stressed.

Putin highlighted the growth of trade turnover between Russia and Austria, which amounted to 40.5% in 2017 and grew twofold in the first quarter of 2018. According to the Russian president, among the issues discussed at the talks were increasing mutual investment, industrial and technological cooperation.

Putin thanked the Austrian leadership for "the warm welcome and hospitality." "Our talks were held in a constructive, friendly atmosphere. [We have reaffirmed] our partnership and mutually beneficial nature of Russian-Austrian cooperation," the Russian leader said.