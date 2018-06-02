Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Construction of Zvezda shipyard’s second stage will be completed 4 years ahead of schedule

Business & Economy
June 02, 6:50 UTC+3 BOLSHOI KAMEN

Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is being created on the basis of the Zvezda Far Eastern Shipyard by the consortium of Rosneftegaz, Rosneft and Gazprombank

BOLSHOI KAMEN /Primorsky Region/, June 2. /TASS/. The construction of the second stage of Zvezda shipyard in the town of Bolshoi Kamen in Russia’s Primorsky Region will completed in 2020, four years ahead of schedule announced earlier, Vice President of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft Andrey Shishkin said on Saturday.

"The finishing date of the second stage is 2024, though we will finish it in 2020, which will substantially speed up (the work)," he said at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev on Saturday.

Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is being created on the basis of the Zvezda Far Eastern Shipyard by the consortium of Rosneftegaz, Rosneft and Gazprombank. The project of the complex involves the construction of a heavy fitting dock, dry dock, full-cycle production facilities, and workshops for the construction of offshore marine equipment.

The shipbuilding complex Zvezda will produce large-capacity vessels, elements of offshore platforms, ice-class vessels, special vessels and other types of marine equipment.

