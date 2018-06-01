Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, UAE to prevent use of cyberspace for spreading extremist ideology

Business & Economy
June 01, 21:04 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates have reached agreement on cooperating in prevention of the spread of extremist ideology in cyberspace. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan signed an appropriate declaration on Friday at the end of their talks.

"The sides will coordinate their efforts and will exchange information on and experience in the struggle with terrorism and extremism, including the sphere of personnel training," the document says.

"The sides will facilitate the assuring of secure and peaceful character of cyberspace and will help prevent its use for proliferation of extremist ideologies."

The declaration says Russia and the UAE have agreed to develop cooperation in the field of law and order protection, the efforts to prevent legalization of illicit revenues, struggle with drug trafficking and cross-border organized crime, and the curbing of illegal immigration inclusive of readmissions.

