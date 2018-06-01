Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Government in talks on re-registration of Rusal in Russian offshores — source

Business & Economy
June 01, 14:06 UTC+3

The offshores are planned to be established on the Oktyabrsky and Russky islands

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The government is negotiating the re-registration of Rusal in Russian offshores, which are planned to be established on the Oktyabrsky and Russky islands, a source in the financial and economic bloc of the Russian government told reporters.

Oleg Deripaska

Oleg Deripaska quits Rusal board of directors

"In particular talks on Rusal are under way," the source said.

On Friday, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said that a number of large Russian holdings expressed interest in re-registration in special administrative regions, which are will be created after the fashion of foreign offshore zones.

