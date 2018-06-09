Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Philippines

VLADIVOSTOK, June 9. /TASS/. A Pacific Fleet task force on Saturday arrived in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on an unofficial visit, Fleet Spokesman Captain 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky said.

"A task force of the Pacific Fleet consisting of large anti-submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov, and a mid-size sea tanker Pechenga arrived in Manila on an unofficial visit," he said.

Under the visit’s program, the task force commander, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Korolev, will hold a meeting with representatives of the command of the Philippines’ Navy and take part in a briefing for mass media.

The Philippine servicemen will be able to visit the Russian vessels.

The Russian ships' visit will last until June 14.