Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Philippines

Military & Defense
June 09, 8:20 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Russian ships' visit will last until June 14

Admiral Vinogradov

Admiral Vinogradov

© Yury Smitiuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, June 9. /TASS/. A Pacific Fleet task force on Saturday arrived in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on an unofficial visit, Fleet Spokesman Captain 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky said.

"A task force of the Pacific Fleet consisting of large anti-submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov, and a mid-size sea tanker Pechenga arrived in Manila on an unofficial visit," he said.

