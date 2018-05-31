Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian watchdog fines hotels $147,000 for price gouging ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Business & Economy
May 31, 10:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

By May 28 the watchdog has registered 756 cases of price gouging for hotel accommodation

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The total amount of fines for price gouging by hotels ahead of the 2018 FIFA World cup has reached 9.2 million rubles ($147,000), the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement.

Eighteen violations in this sphere were unearthed over the past week. In total, by May 28 the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing had registered 756 cases of price gouging for hotel accommodation.

Everything to be done for 2018 FIFA World Cup guests ‘to feel like home in Russia’ — Putin

In addition, 199 cases of the absence of classification documents in hotels were registered, whereas all hotels in the cities that will host the World Cup matches should undergo obligatory classification for star-rating depending on the level of provided services.

Massive checks of hotels in the regions that will host the World Cup matches started in late February.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will run on June 14 - July 15 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.

