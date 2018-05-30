Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia eyeing possibility of laying Turkish Stream pipeline to Europe via Bulgaria

Business & Economy
May 30, 18:00 UTC+3
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and Turkey do not object to the extension of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline towards Bulgaria, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov told a press conference following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Key facts about Turkish Stream project

"President Putin informed us that yesterday they talked with the President of Turkey. No one objected to the Turkish Stream extension in the direction of Bulgaria," Borisov said.

The possibility of laying the Turkish Stream pipeline to Europe via Bulgaria is being considered, Vladimir Putin also added. 

"We and our Turkish partners have always discussed an option of bringing the Turkish Stream to Europe including through Bulgaria. Yesterday, Turkish President Erdogan confirmed this again in our phone conversation. We are working on it in practical terms with our Turkish friends, with Bulgarian friends," the Russian president said.

