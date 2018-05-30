Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Gazprom Group increases its investment plan in 2018 to $32.31 bln

Business & Economy
May 30, 15:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The total volume of implementation of investments by Gazprom Group in 2017 was to be $26.4 bln

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The total volume of implementation of investments by Gazprom Group in 2018, according to the investment program, for gas, oil, electricity and heat-generating assets increased to 2.012 trillion rubles ($32.31 bln) from 1.981 trillion rubles ($31.8 bln), indicated in the Q4 of 2017, according to the company’s report.

The total volume of implementation of investments by Gazprom Group in 2017 was to be 1.644 trillion rubles ($26.4 bln).

The Board of Directors of Gazprom in December approved the investment program and financial plan for 2018. In accordance with the investment program for 2018, the total volume of investments implementation will reach 1.279 trillion rubles ($20.54 bln), which is 13.3% higher than the level of the previous year.

The volume of external financial borrowings in 2018 will amount to 416.971 bln rubles ($6.69 bln), which is 42.5% higher than the level of 2017. The adopted financial plan will ensure coverage of the obligations of the gas holding company without a deficit, in full.

