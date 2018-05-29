Russian Politics & Diplomacy
G20 eyeing tradeoff in international regulation of crypto-assets market

Business & Economy
May 29, 17:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Finance Ministry is currently drafting the law regulating crypto-assets, deputy finance minister pointed out

© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty is looking for a tradeoff decision in international regulation of the crypto-assets market, Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told TASS in an interview.

"The G20 is currently looking for a tradeoff in solving the matter of crypto-assets market regulation. Consensus has already been reached in understanding that this is not a currency. This commodity is not a legal tender. We regard crypto-currency as an asset and this is a dominating trend at the global level," the official said.

Bank of Russia may get back to cryptocurrency as means of payment in the future

The dispute on the financial G20 floor is whether national laws for regulation of this market should be approved at first in each of G20 members or multilateral agreements should be worked out on the procedure of crypto-assets market regulation on the basis of the historical experience of G20, Storchak noted.

"Consensus has not yet been found on this matter. It should be found before this market reaches the global scale. It is nevertheless local now, although it is a cross-border one," he added.

The Russian Finance Ministry is currently drafting the law regulating crypto-assets, Storchak said.

