World Bank expects accelerated growth of Russian economy based on macroeconomic foundation

Business & Economy
May 29, 14:27 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

World Bank official has named areas that will enable Russia to accelerate its economic growth

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 29. /TASS/. Investment in education, healthcare and infrastructure will enable Russia to accelerate its economic growth, World Bank Vice President of Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller said in an interview with TASS.

"I believe Russia can accelerate its economic growth," he said.

Read also

World Bank predicts Russia able to reach global economic growth average rates

"The macroeconomic fundamentals of Russia are very robust today. And I think, this achievement that has been done - that macroeconomic stability - is a strong foundation to build for future growth," Muller noted.

"I saw in the government’s programs the areas of focus that should lead to acceleration of economic growth. Those are areas that are extremely important for the medium and long-term position of Russia. And so investments in education, in health, in infrastructure, continuing to focus on improving the business climate - all of those, and the digital economy, of course, those are the areas that will enable Russia to accelerate its economic growth," he explained.

World Bank
