Putin commets on economic cooperation Japan

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. An opportunity is present for the multiple growth in the volume of economic cooperation between Russia and Japan and Moscow will endeavor to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The mood currently present in Russian-Japanese relations provides me with all the grounds to express hope that investments (rather modest, about $2 bln in total, Japan’s [ones] to the Russian economy) and trade turnover (which also appears modest, considering the potential of our capabilities - about $18 bln last year) - can be multiplied," Putin said.

"Japanese friends are interested in developing relations," Putin noted. "I would like to assure you that we will do everything from our side to provide favorable conditions for investments and for current business operations," the Russian leader said.

Japan is one of priority partners for Russia in terms of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region, Putin said. Russia would like that this cooperation becomes not merely regional but also global by nature," he added.