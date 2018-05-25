Rosneft CEO: Sanctions approach now 'copy-pasted' globally

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin believes that the sanctions policy now "copy-pasted" globally, even at the level of individual regions, for example Qatar, but it is possible to solve problems in the Middle East through dialogue, he said at SPIEF-2018.

"The unproductive sanction approach is now being 'copy-pasted' globally even at the level of individual regions. For example, one can note the economic blockade of Qatar with the goals that have remained unclear. Although it is certain that only dialogue can be a solution to current regional issues in the Middle East," he noted.

"Unfortunately, the sanctions agenda starts to be directly linked to the ‘resolution’ of trade conflicts and used as an instrument of regular pressure, which in fact becomes a practice of US trade policy," Sechin said.

On June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. The decision was followed by economic sanctions and transport blockade - the countries of the region, in particular, closed their airspace for aviation services of Qatar.