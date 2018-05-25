Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia and France sign deal to re-motorize Be-200 amphibious plane

Business & Economy
May 25, 15:07 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

A three-year roadmap has been drawn up to create three prototypes intended for tests and certification

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Saturn (part of the United Engine Corporation, UEC) and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines have signed a framework agreement on developing a modification of the SaM146 engine for the re-motorized version of the Russian Be-200 amphibious plane, the UEC press office reported on Friday.

"The companies have agreed on modernization that envisages seriously finalizing the software of the automated control digital system, the operational version of the SaM146 engine for its integration with the Be-200 plane and further certification of the re-motorized version. A three-year roadmap has been drawn up to create three prototypes intended for tests and certification," the statement says.

The agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2018) by Saturn-UEC CEO Alexander Artyukhov and Chief of Safran Aircraft Engines Olivier Andries.

The SaM146 is an integrated powerplant that comprises the turbofan engine and the nacelle with the thrust reverser. This engine is produced in Rybinsk on the terms of equal partnership with Safran Aircraft Engines for equipping Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes. PowerJet, a joint venture set up by Safran Aircraft Engines and UEC-Saturn, is responsible for SaM146 engine deliveries and all the services for after-sale maintenance. The SaM146 engine went into commercial service in 2011.

SPIEF-2018 runs on May 24-26. The forum’s events will be held under the motto: "Creating the Economy of Trust." TASS news agency is acting as an information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF. TASS is also the operator of the zone of SPIEF’s presentations with the support of EY consulting company and the Advisory Council on Foreign Investments in Russia.

Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
