Russia's Sibur and partners to invest more than $600 mln in project in India

Business & Economy
May 25, 13:32 UTC+3
Read also

Putin hails high level of strategic partnership with India

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Total investment in the launch of production of butyl rubber and halogenated rubber by the joint venture of Sibur and Indian oil and gas company Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) - Reliance Sibur Elastomers Private Limited, reaches more than $600 mln, Chairman of the Management Board, CEO of Sibur Mikhail Karisalov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of SPIEF-2018.

"In 2017, we decided to build a halogenated rubber production facility on this industrial site (in addition to launching the butyl rubber production - TASS). The total investment in the project on behalf of our joint venture for two projects is more than $600 mln," Karisalov said.

