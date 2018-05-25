Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosatom to process regenerated uranium for French nuclear power plants

Business & Economy
May 25, 12:16 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The contract is worth $1 billion

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. The Russian nuclear power corporation Rosatom’s trading branch operating on the foreign market, Tenex, and Electricite de France (EDF) have signed a contract for recycling regenerated uranium from France. The contract was concluded at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

It will let the EDF improve economic parameters, preserve natural resources and diversify sources of supplies.

Read also
Russian Academy of Sciences building in Moscow

Russian and French academies of sciences to explore sea and nuclear physics jointly

The contract will take effect after approval by the Euratom Supply Agency.

Tenex CEO Sergei Polgorodnik told the media after the signing ceremony the contract will be implemented in 2022-2032. The value of the contract for the whole package of regenerated uranium handling services is $1 billion.

"Under this contract we will tap our potential to process regenerated uranium. The amount of material involved is large and so is the value. The contract is $1 billion worth," Polgorodnik said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia must take part in flight MH17 crash probe to accept its results — Putin
2
Netherlands calls on Russia to offer compensation for MH17 crash relatives
3
Australia, Netherlands seek to hold Russia responsible for MH17 crash in Ukraine
4
Helicopters of Russia hopes to sign Mi-26T2V contract with Defense Ministry in 2019
5
Novatek, Total sign agreement on Arctic LNG 2 project
6
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry put on two-month high alert for upcoming FIFA World Cup
7
Nord Stream 2 opponents unable to stop project implementation, says Russian envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT