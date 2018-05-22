Government asks Finance Ministry to consider slashing gasoline, diesel fuel excises

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian government has tasked the Finance Ministry to consider reduction of gasoline excises by 3,000 rubles ($49) per tonne for gasoline and by 2,000 rubles ($32.7) per tonnes for diesel fuel to restrict the price rally on the domestic market, department head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) Dmitry Makhonin told TASS on Tuesday.

"The decision was made [at the meeting] with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak to cut excises on gasoline by 3,000 rubles ($49) [per tonne] and on diesel by 2,000 rubles ($32.7). The minutes of the meeting gives an assignment to agree with the position of the FAS and the Energy Ministry on excises reduction and to request the Finance Ministry to consider reduction of the excise from the current rate by July 1," the official said.

Press service of Deputy Prime Minister Kozak confirmed this information.