Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Government asks Finance Ministry to consider slashing gasoline, diesel fuel excises

Business & Economy
May 22, 21:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian government has tasked the Finance Ministry to consider reduction of gasoline excises by $49 per tonne for gasoline and $32.7 per tonnes for diesel fuel

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Grigoriev/TASS

Read also

Lukoil CEO warns against sharp growth in oil prices up to $150

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian government has tasked the Finance Ministry to consider reduction of gasoline excises by 3,000 rubles ($49) per tonne for gasoline and by 2,000 rubles ($32.7) per tonnes for diesel fuel to restrict the price rally on the domestic market, department head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) Dmitry Makhonin told TASS on Tuesday.

"The decision was made [at the meeting] with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak to cut excises on gasoline by 3,000 rubles ($49) [per tonne] and on diesel by 2,000 rubles ($32.7). The minutes of the meeting gives an assignment to agree with the position of the FAS and the Energy Ministry on excises reduction and to request the Finance Ministry to consider reduction of the excise from the current rate by July 1," the official said.

Press service of Deputy Prime Minister Kozak confirmed this information.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
2
Russian diplomat slams Pompeo’s demands addressed to Iran as nonsense
3
Serbia to strengthen relations with Russia, China, says president
4
Putin and Modi discuss military cooperation
5
Russia ready to consider gas projects with Bulgaria — minister
6
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
7
Russia considers Venezuelan presidential polls valid
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT