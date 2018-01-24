Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lukoil CEO warns against sharp growth in oil prices up to $150

Business & Economy
January 24, 21:17 UTC+3 DAVOS

Lukoil’s budget for the next three years is based on the oil price of $50 per barrel

Share
1 pages in this article
© David McNew/Getty Images

DAVOS, January 24. /TASS/. Vagit Alekperov, CEO of Russian oil major Lukoil, believes the OPEC+ oil production cut agreement will contribute to stabilization of oil prices but it is important to prevent their "explosive" growth up to $150 per barrel.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said:

"It seems that the governments of the oil producing countries are not happy with $70 and the race for a "mechanical bunny" starts again. We must bring them [the prices] back to normal, to the level of 2011-2012, and then smoothly withdraw from the agreement,"Alekperov said.

Read also

OPEC maintains world oil demand forecast for 2017 and 2018

"We should not allow an explosive jump in oil price, when it was $140-150 again," he stressed.

He recalled that after a sharp drop in oil prices, the countries were happy with the rise up to $50 per barrel.

According to Alekperov, Lukoil’s budget for the next three years is based on the oil price of $50 per barrel.

OPEC member-states and non-OPEC oil producing countries reached an agreement on reduction of oil production (the OPEC+ agreement) in late 2016. The agreement obliges the parties to cut production by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day in comparison with the level of October 2016. Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia and Russia have the biggest cutbacks, which are 486,000 barrels per day and 300,000 barrels per day, respectively.

The deal was initially valid in the first half of 2017 but since then it has been extended twice: first - until the end of March 2018, and later - until the end of 2018. The goal is to remove surplus world oil reserves from the market.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM
4
Lukoil CEO warns against sharp growth in oil prices up to $150
5
Putin expands on Russia's new state arms program
6
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
7
Russia must focus on structural reforms, deputy PM says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама