Russia ready to consider gas projects with Bulgaria — minister

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider joint gas projects with Bulgaria against guarantees of the Bulgarian government and the European Commission, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday on the air with the Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"Russia is implementing construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. Bulgaria again shows interest in gas transit across its territory. In particularly, they want to consider an issue regarding the possibility of building a gas hub in Bulgaria. Development of a feasibility study is now underway. Russia does not reject cooperation as a matter of principle, we are ready to consider all these variants," Novak said.

"An important matter for us is that all these major projects, future infrastructural projects, are guaranteed from the standpoint of gas consumers, compliance with requirements of European laws and guarantees of the government of Bulgaria and the European Commission," he added.

Gazprom will determine the route for the second line of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline shortly, Deputy CEO of Gazprom Alexander Medvedev said earlier. Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary were mentioned among the prospective markets.

The Russian gas holding started laying the offshore segment of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in May 2017. Laying of the first line is on track and will be completed this May, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said earlier.