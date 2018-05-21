Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Brazil softens requirements to Russian wheat exports — watchdog

Business & Economy
May 21, 21:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Brazil has decided to soften phytosanitary requirements for Russian wheat

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Brazil has decided to soften phytosanitary requirements for Russian wheat, which will allow Russia to resume deliveries that were discontinued after 2014, Yulia Melano, spokesperson for Russian agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) told TASS.

According to her Brazil mitigated the requirements which concerned the content of seeds of the weed plants which are quarantine in Brazil and which are found on the territory of Russia.

Rosselkhoznadzor negotiated these less strict requirements with the Brazilian side for several years.

"Export supplies to Brazil were opened for Russian wheat before, but the presence of extremely stringent phytosanitary requirements for Russian wheat did not allow us to export large volumes, the last delivery was in 2014," Melano said.

The Russian agricultural watchdog is confident that after mitigating requirements, the interest of business in the supply of Russian wheat to Brazil will increase, the spokesperson said. There are already some companies that are interested and seriously working on this issue, she noted.

"We expect the beginning of deliveries by the middle of summer," Melano said.

Earlier experts repeatedly urged exporters of Russian wheat to consider such markets as Brazil, Venezuela and Chile.

ADVERTISEMENT