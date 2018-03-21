Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian military delivers humanitarian aid to liberated settlement in Eastern Ghouta

Military & Defense
March 21, 15:03 UTC+3 EASTERN GHOUTA

Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation have delivered humanitarian aid to the newly liberated Saqba settlement in Eastern Ghouta

EASTERN GHOUTA, March 21. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria have delivered humanitarian aid to the newly liberated Saqba settlement in Eastern Ghouta, the Center’s head Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation delivered humanitarian aid for residents of the liberated Saqba settlement in Eastern Ghouta," he said. "The Center has also set up field kitchens and arranged the distribution of food kits," Zolotukhin added.

According to him, a total of 3,500 civilians received food, with 2,500 of them getting hot meals and another 1,000 being provided with food packs.

The Russian general added that officers from the Center for Reconciliation had also distributed hot meals, food packs, bottled drinking water and bedding at checkpoints and three refugee camps.

On Wednesday morning, Zolotukhin said that in order to provide safe passage to civilians leaving the Harasta al-Basal settlement, the third humanitarian corridor out of Eastern Ghouta had opened. As many as 315 people, including 15 militants wishing to stop fighting, left the area through the new corridor within 24 hours. According to Zolotukhin, the number of refugees getting out of Eastern Ghouta through the first two humanitarian corridors has started to decline.

