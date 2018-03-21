Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Damascus and its suburbs come under shelling by militants four times during day

Military & Defense
March 21, 0:36 UTC+3

SANA news agency said earlier in the day that at least 35 people had been killed and 36 had been wounded as militants shelled the Syrian capital

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Damascus’ residential quarters and suburbs came under shelling by militants four times during the day, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria Yuri Yevtushenko said on Tuesday.

"The situation in Eastern Ghouta stays tense. After a short lull, mortar shelling of Damascus’ residential quarters and neighborhoods continued. During the day, the capital city and its suburbs came under shelling four times," he said.

"At 18:15 local time, militants from the settlement of Ain Terma delivered a missile strike at the Qashqui market in Jaramana in the province of Damascus, killing 37 and wounding 35 people. The Mazze neighborhood in the province of Damascus twice came under mortar shelling. Five civilians were kille and two others were wounded," he said.

SANA news agency said earlier in the day that at least 35 people had been killed and 36 had been wounded as militants shelled the Syrian capital. A source in Damascus’ police department told the agency a marketplace in the city’s suburb had been shelled from multiple missile launcher systems by Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) terrorists.

Countries
Syria
