Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

At least 437 people able to leave Syria’s Douma along humanitarian corridor

Military & Defense
March 14, 21:24 UTC+3

The humanitarian pause has been extended for two more days

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to civilians leaving Eastern Ghouta

Second group of civilians leaves Eastern Ghouta via humanitarian corridor

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. A total of 437 civilians have been able to evacuate from the Syrian town of Douma along humanitarian corridors, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The humanitarian pause, which envisions a ceasefire observed by all warring sides and humanitarian deliveries to civilians, has been observed near Douma for the third consecutive day," the Defense Ministry said.

"Along existing humanitarian corridors, 437 civilians have been able to evacuate from Douma," the ministry said. "Tomorrow, the work of humanitarian corridors will be continued."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No one can deliver any 24-hour ultimatums to Russia — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
2
Russia’s retaliation to Britain’s actions must be tough, proportionate — senate speaker
3
Russian embassy demands explanation from UK Foreign Office about cyber attack threats
4
NATO expects meetings in coming days to look into Skripal case
5
Russia open to Ankara’s request to speed up S-400 system’s delivery — Lavrov
6
Foreign Ministry: May’s statement on Skripal incident undermines foundations of dialogue
7
Aeroflot registers feverish demand for tickets to Cairo after announcing flight resumption
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама