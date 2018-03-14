At least 437 people able to leave Syria’s Douma along humanitarian corridor

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. A total of 437 civilians have been able to evacuate from the Syrian town of Douma along humanitarian corridors, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The humanitarian pause, which envisions a ceasefire observed by all warring sides and humanitarian deliveries to civilians, has been observed near Douma for the third consecutive day," the Defense Ministry said.

"Along existing humanitarian corridors, 437 civilians have been able to evacuate from Douma," the ministry said. "Tomorrow, the work of humanitarian corridors will be continued."