Russia open to Ankara’s request to speed up S-400 system’s delivery — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Moscow has responded favorably to Ankara’s calls to speed up the delivery of S-400 missile system to Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"We discussed the S-400 supplies, specialists are hashing over this process," Lavrov said. "We are responding positively to a request of the Turkish colleagues to speed up the delivery."

In November 2016, news broke that Russia and Turkey were in talks on the purchase of the S-400 missile system. In September 2017, Russia confirmed that the contract had been signed, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that an advance payment had been made. Turkey will become the first NATO member-state that will get Russia’s S-400. The number of systems it will receive has not been revealed.

Russian Presidential Aide for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin earlier said the contract on the S-400 supplies to Turkey would start being implemented in early 2020.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets.