Two civilians killed in Damascus in shelling by militants

Military & Defense
March 13, 21:47 UTC+3

During the day, the capital city and its suburbs came under shelling two times, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties said

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Damascus’ residential quarters came under shelling by militants twice in the past day. Two civilians were killed, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties Yuri Yevtushenko said on Tuesday.

"Missile and mortar shelling of Damascus’ residential quarters and its suburbs continue. During the day, the capital city and its suburbs came under shelling two times, with one missile and four mines fired by militants. Two civilians were killed, a number of buildings were damaged. The humanitarian operation in Eastern Ghouta continues," he said.

Nearly 150 civilians managed to leave Eastern Ghouta on Tuesday, according to Yevtushenko.

"Officers from the Center for Reconciliation continue talks with leaders of armed groups concerning the exit of civilians and militants from Eastern Ghouta, as well as the emergency evacuation of the sick and wounded," he said. "In compliance with the reached agreements, 148 civilians, including 79 children, left the enclave today, they are now being provided with necessary assistance at a temporary accommodation center," Yevtushenko added.

According to him, since the beginning of the humanitarian operation, the Center’s hotline received 244 calls from Eastern Ghouta residents.

"People have been asking to set up additional corridors leading out of the enclave as access to al-Wafideen is still blocked for people living in most of the localities held by militants," Yevtushenko noted.

He stressed that the humanitarian operation in Eastern Ghouta continued. The Russian general pointed out that on March 12, the Center for Reconciliation had assisted a United Nations humanitarian convoy in reaching the Tell Shihab settlement in the Deraa province. The convoy’s 19 trucks delivered 123 tonnes of food, basic necessities and medicine.

Yevtushenko also said that in the previous 24 hours, the Center handed kids clothes and blankets over to two childcare facilities in the city of Homs and delivered drinking water to the Al-Husseiniya settlement in the Deir ez-Zor province.

"Russian military doctors provided medical assistance to 81 people, including 15 kids," he said.

The general added that in the previous 24 hours, 11 people had returned to their homes in the Homs province, while a total of 364 people had come back to the Deir ez-Zor province.

Syrian conflict
