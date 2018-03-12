China’s weapons contracts with Russia worth about $7 bln

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. China’s contracts to purchase Russian weapons and military equipment are worth about $7 bln, Russian Presidential Aide for Military Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

According to him, China is Russia’s long-term privileged and reliable partner. "China’s weapons contracts with Russia are worth about $7 bln," he said, adding that "we continue the implementation of rather big contracts on the delivery of air defense systems, including the Triumf systems, and super-manoeuvrable fighter jets." "We also supply a large number of aircraft engines to China. All these projects will continue," Kozhin said.