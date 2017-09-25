Russian-Chinese naval drills ‘Joint Sea 2017’ completed in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese naval exercise dubbed "Joint Sea 2017" has completed in Vladivostok. Heads of Russia’s Navy and China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy have highly valued work of the headquarters, commanders and the seamen, Pacific Fleet Spokesman, Captain 1st rank Vladimir Matveev said on Monday.

"Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy, Vice Admiral Alexander Fedotenkov and Deputy Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Navy Tian Zhong have spoken at the official closing ceremony for the international Russian-Chinese naval drills ‘Joint Sea 2017’ and reviewed the results of joint activity during the drills. The heads highly valued work of the joint headquarters, ships’ captains and the seamen who took part in the active phase of the maneuvers," Matveev said.

Saving the crew of a submarine in distress and other episodes, as well as professional competitions between the seamen from the two countries, were held during the drills.

The "Joint Sea 2017" naval exercise have been running since September 18, 2017, and consisted of two phases: a shore phase and a sea phase. The first phase was held in Vladivostok and involved discussions on cooperation, tactical briefings, formal receptions organized by both parties, as well as sports and cultural events. Marines from the two countries trained at the Pacific Fleet’s Gornostay Range. The sea phase has been underway since September 22 in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk.