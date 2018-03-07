Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Ground Forces plan 7 peacekeeping, anti-terrorist drills this year — commander

Military & Defense
March 07, 7:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The main event in combat training will be the Vostok-2018 strategic command-and-staff exercise

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Ground Forces will hold seven peacekeeping and anti-terrorism drills with the participation of over ten countries this year, Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov told the Russian Defense Ministry’s official Krasnaya Zvezda daily on Wednesday.

"The main event in combat training will be the Vostok-2018 strategic command-and-staff exercise, scheduled to be held in the Eastern Military District this autumn," he said.

According to the official, more than 1,200 various tactical exercises were held at 56 training grounds in Russia in 2017. In total, about 240,000 ordnances of various types were fired.

On top of that, Russian Ground Forces prepared and held joint international exercises with armed forces of Mongolia, India, Pakistan and members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Реклама